Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to throw the cutest fancy tea party for her kids! The social media queen set up quite the spread for 4-year-old Luna and a pal, with little brother Miles joining in. Though the gang dressed to the nines and seemingly demonstrated top-notch etiquette for the occasion, at least at first, Miles couldn't help but try to sneak dessert first – and we don't blame him!

