Also available on the nbc app

It's getting hot in here! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend effectively turned up the heat in a brief teaser from the singer's new music video for "Wild." The couple can be seen packing on the PDA in the clip while enjoying a steamy day at the beach! The intimate visual was shot in Mexico and directed by Nabil Elderkin — the same man who introduced the longtime lovebirds 14 years ago on the set of John's "Stereo" music video!

Appearing: