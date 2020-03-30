Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend won’t let their days of self-isolation get them down. On Sunday, the couple hosted a wedding reception at their home for two of their daughter Luna’s stuffed animals, and the entire ceremony was broadcast on Instagram live! Viewers loved how seriously the family took the nuptials, where Chrissy gave a moving speech about the toys’ love and John performed the couple’s favorite song. Wishing all the best to the happy couple!

