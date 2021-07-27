Also available on the nbc app

The Stephens family is ready for their close-up! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids were caught on camera having a blast at the Monster Jam this past weekend. John broke into a huge smile on his face when he noticed the Flex Cam had found him, and 3-year-old Miles was spotted waving his toy monster truck in the air! Luna knew just what to when all eyes were on her. The 5-year-old pumped her arms in the air, and her famous mom followed suit, showing off her impressive muscles!

