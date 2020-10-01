Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's famous friends are sending their love and support after the couple announced the loss of their third baby while being hospitalized due to pregnancy complications. Chrissy took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, writing that they are "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before." The grieving parents were quickly showered with supportive sentiments from fellow celebs and fans in the comments section of Chrissy's post, including heartfelt messages of support and condolences from Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Johnson.

