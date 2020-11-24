Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are opening up about the loss of their pregnancy loss. During an appearance on "Good Morning America," the couple got candid about how they are coping with their heartbreak just two months after Chrissy had to deliver their third child at 20 weeks old after being hospitalized for partial placenta abruption. "I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief," Chrissy said. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing I always say I'm okay -- today."

