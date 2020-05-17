Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby boy is growing up so fast! The proud parents celebrated their son Miles' 2nd birthday on May 16 by hosting an adorable "Sesame Street" bash complete with festive decorations, sweet treats and yummy food. The "Cravings" cookbook author also took to Instagram to gush over her little man in a heartfelt message. "Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," Chrissy wrote. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy two!"

