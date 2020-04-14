Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared sweet tributes to their daughter Luna on Instagram in honor of her fourth birthday. Chrissy shared with viewers that Luna was celebrating the special day with her first-ever breakfast in bed. John went a more sentimental route as he shared images of his daughter over the years, captioning the photos “I'm so happy I get to be your father, teacher, friend.” Happy birthday, Luna!

