Amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, some celebrities are giving back and donating to help bail out protestors who have been arrested. Stars that have donated include Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Mone, Halsey and Seth Rogen. The protests erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with murder after he was recorded on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck before he passed away.

