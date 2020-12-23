Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen says she'll never be pregnant again after losing her son Jack nearly three months ago. The mom of two shared the update while reflecting on her journey since her pregnancy loss on Instagram. "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day,” she wrote in part.

Appearing: