Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen is putting her third “Cravings” book on hold. The author revealed on Thursday she had to postpone her cookbook indefinitely and stop the production of her Quibi series, “Chrissy’s Court.” Earlier this month, the soon-to-be mom of three announced she was on bed rest for 2 weeks due to the fact that she has a high-risk pregnancy.

Appearing: