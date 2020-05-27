Also available on the nbc app

In a candid Instagram announcement, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she's preparing to undergo surgery to have her breast implants removed. The mom of two broke the news after fans became curious about her reason for getting a COVID-19 nasal swab test. "They've been great to me for many years, but I'm just over it," she said of her implants, adding that she longed to "be able to zip a dress" in her size and lay on her "belly with pure comfort."

Appearing: