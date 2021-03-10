Also available on the nbc app

Well, that’s one way to go out with a bang! Chrissy Teigen accidentally insulted Katy Perry after the pop superstar’s Inauguration Day performance. Chrissy shared the story on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” telling host Jimmy Fallon that she meant to compliment the singer after her literally explosive rendition of her hit song “Firework” during President Biden’s “Celebrating America” special, which was complete with actual fireworks. Chrissy recalled chatting with Katy afterward and intending to tell her how much she loved the spectacle but she didn’t exactly express herself the way she wanted to.

