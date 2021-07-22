Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen was in her feels reading delayed condolence letters. The 35-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to share footage of her emotional reaction after receiving piles of letters from fans offering their love and support after her heartbreaking pregnancy loss last September. "This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down, and it opened back up. And now we got everything," she said.

