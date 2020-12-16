Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen had to put her chef's hat on to host an impromptu dinner party with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton without much time to prepare - and it wasn't a piece of cake. John Legend surprised his wife with the news that their family would feeding Gwen an Blake to mark the season finale of "The Voice." "So we're hosting a dinner because John's like, 'Yeah, you guys, just make dinner,'" Chrissy said. "John's like, 'Yeah! Just make dinner for Gwen and Blake!' Then we're like, 'It's kind of a big deal to make dinner for Gwen and Blake.' Like, it's a big deal! So now we have an entire firepit going."

