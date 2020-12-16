Simone Biles Gushes About Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: We Share 'Love & Appreciation'
CLIP 08/31/21
Main Content
Chrissy Teigen had to put her chef's hat on to host an impromptu dinner party with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton without much time to prepare - and it wasn't a piece of cake. John Legend surprised his wife with the news that their family would feeding Gwen an Blake to mark the season finale of "The Voice." "So we're hosting a dinner because John's like, 'Yeah, you guys, just make dinner,'" Chrissy said. "John's like, 'Yeah! Just make dinner for Gwen and Blake!' Then we're like, 'It's kind of a big deal to make dinner for Gwen and Blake.' Like, it's a big deal! So now we have an entire firepit going."