Chrissy Teigen is updating her fans on how she’s doing since being hospitalized for pregnancy complications. The 34-year-old posted on Instagram, revealing that she’s undergone two blood transfusions, writing, “hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts. came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!”

