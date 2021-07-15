Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen is getting real about the aftermath of her bullying scandal. The mom of two posted a lengthy Instagram message on Wednesday, sharing how she’s really been doing since facing backlash over accusations of past harassment. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer,” she wrote in part, adding, “All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent s*** anymore!”

Appearing: