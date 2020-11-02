Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen is honoring her late son Jack. The “Cravings” author posted a photo on Twitter showing off a new tattoo on her wrist that shows his name written in cursive. The new tribute comes just over a month after the star revealed she suffered a pregnancy loss. She shared photos of herself and husband John Legend saying goodbye to their baby who was unable to survive due to pregnancy complications. Along with the tattoo, Chrissy got candid about her experience in a powerful essay written for Medium.

