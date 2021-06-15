Main Content

Chrissy Teigen Gets Butterfly Tattoo Drawn By Luna As She Reflects On What She’s Learned

Chrissy Teigen is back on social media and sharing some new ink. The model posted a picture of a butterfly tattoo on Monday, which was drawn by her daughter Luna. Her latest post was paired with some reflection, the “Cravings” cookbook author shared that her daughter’s preschool pod had their graduation. She admitted that she cried over the lives they have ahead of them and the bonds with friends they have made. Then, she shared her appreciation towards her own pod for being there for her in the last “very humbling few weeks.” The revelation came just hours after new allegations surfaced about Chrissy’s past bullying behavior.

