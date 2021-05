Also available on the nbc app

John Legend is reporting for haircut duty! The "Bigger Love" singer was on hand to help his son Miles get through a quarantine trim. The doting papa positioned the toddler in his lap while a barber worked his magic, and he gave the cutie the perfect distraction – his phone! Chrissy Teigen filmed a video of the cute father-son moment and shared it to her Instagram Story.

