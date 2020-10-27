Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out about the loss of her and John Legend's son, Jack. The "Cravings" cookbook author penned an emotional essay, in which she detailed the grief of having to deliver her third child at 20 weeks old after being hospitalized for partial placenta abruption. In the wake of backlash from online critics, the 34-year-old former supermodel also explained why she asked her husband to take pictures of the heartbreaking experience. "It didn't make sense to him at the time," she wrote. "But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

