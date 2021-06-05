Chrissy Teigen reportedly won’t be joining “Never Have I Ever” after all. The TV personality and cookbook author has stepped down from a planned voiceover role on one episode of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix comedy, a spokesperson for the show told multiple outlets over the weekend. Neither Chrissy nor her reps have issued public comment as of Saturday. The part is expected to be recast and further details about Chrissy’s exit remain unclear. The news comes weeks after the 35-year-old apologized to Courtney Stodden following accusations that she bullied the model online a decade ago when Courtney was a teenager.

