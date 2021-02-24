Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen has had a change of heart! Despite receiving a coveted Twitter follow from President Joe Biden, the "Cravings" cookbook author politely requested the opposite of the Commander-in-Chief a little over a month later for the sake of her social media presence. "I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following," she posted. "In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!" Teigen's wish was granted within an hour, and she celebrated the news by dropping a string of expletives!

