Chrissy Teigen is saying goodbye to Twitter. The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host and cookbook author, who has been a frequent tweeter for years, revealed on Wednesday that she's stepping away from the platform. “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she explained in part in a series of final tweets. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!”

