Main Content

Chrissy Teigen Calls TV Host Who Was Mean To 'Parasite' Director' Bong Joon-ho 'A Dumb F***ing Tool'

CLIP02/10/20

"Parasite" took home four Academy Awards and became the first-ever foreign language film to win Best Picture. The win had everyone celebrating on Twitter, including big stars like Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh, Jon M. Chu and Sterling K. Brown. Chrissy Teigen is a proud "Parasite" supporter too, and she took down a Twitter troll who slung hate at the film and its director, Bong Joon-ho. " What a dumb f***ing tool you are. Your family is embarrassed," she tweeted at TV host Jon Miller, who had criticized Bong for accepting the award in his native Korean and calling Hollywood "was the destruction of America" for celebrating his work.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.