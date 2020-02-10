"Parasite" took home four Academy Awards and became the first-ever foreign language film to win Best Picture. The win had everyone celebrating on Twitter, including big stars like Ava DuVernay, Sandra Oh, Jon M. Chu and Sterling K. Brown. Chrissy Teigen is a proud "Parasite" supporter too, and she took down a Twitter troll who slung hate at the film and its director, Bong Joon-ho. " What a dumb f***ing tool you are. Your family is embarrassed," she tweeted at TV host Jon Miller, who had criticized Bong for accepting the award in his native Korean and calling Hollywood "was the destruction of America" for celebrating his work.

