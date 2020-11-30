Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid. The “Craving” cookbook author took to Twitter to speak out about breastfeeding and also asked people to normalize formula feeding their newborns. “Ok I’m gonna say something and you all are gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula. Normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. But I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot. People have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new anxious mom is how breast I best. ‘Normalize breastfeeding’ is great. ‘Normalize formula’ is great, too! So yeah. That’s all! Normalize formula! Your baby is gonna be beautiful, perfect and okay,” she said in part.

