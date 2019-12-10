Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Man Who Suggested Taylor Swift Consider 'Having Kids Before It's Too Late'

Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Teigen isn't here for remarks on Taylor Swift's fertility. The social media queen responded to a tweet from controversial YouTuber and podcast host Stefan Molyneux, who suggested Tay consider "having kids before it's too late" as she approaches her 30th birthday. Though Molyneux defended his position in multiple follow-up posts, Chrissy quoted his original words with the reply, "Uhhh you're a f***in weird ass." Taylor had yet to respond herself by the following day, but did reportedly acknowledge the cultural expectations facing women in a May interview with the Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

