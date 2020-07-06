Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen has an important question for Jeanine Pirro! The "Cravings" cookbook author served up a hilarious response after the Fox News host shared a photo of herself dining out over Fourth of July weekend with a cameo from a familiar face. "Wearing my mask out east," Jeanine captioned the picture from the outing. However, eagle-eyed fans were more focused on what was displayed on the phone screen in front of her: a selfie of Chrissy posing topless in the mirror!

