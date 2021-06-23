Main Content

Chrissy Teigen Bullying Controversy: Crisis PR Expert Weighs In

Chrissy Teigen has apologized for her past toxic tweets, but last week, things got more complicated when designer Michael Costello posted what he claims were direct messages from Chrissy bullying him back in 2014. Now, Chrissy claims they were fake and has threatened potential legal action. Can the cookbook author recover from the drama? Crisis PR manager Eden Gillott weighs in on what it would take for her to bounce back.

