Chrissy Teigen And ‘Voice’ Judges Are All Smiles After Her Hilarious Meltdown Over Hosting Party

Chrissy Teigen has absolutely had it with her husband John Legend not filling her in on hosting details, and the model hilariously took to Twitter to explain the struggle. Only after coming up with a meal to host “The Voice” judges Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson did John inform Chrissy the dinner was to celebrate the finale of their show. Chrissy posted her real-time struggle trying to get a cake in time for dinner as she became more and more exasperated with John.

