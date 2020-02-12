Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Luna might be following in her mother’s footsteps! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 3-year-old daughter appeared alongside her mother in their first joint modeling campaign for Chrissy’s eyewear collaboration with the Australian brand Quay. The two wore matching outfits and Luna served some serious looks as she pursed her lips and posed for the camera. Luna was even able to experience the start of the campaign the way true models do—by attending the launch party and signing autographs! We can’t wait for these two to do more shoots together.

