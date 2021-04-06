Main Content

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Talks About Late Brother Jack 'Every Day'

04/06/21

Baby Jack is forever in the hearts and minds of his family, especially little Luna. Chrissy Teigen's mom, Pepper, opened up to WSJ Magazine about how their family has continued to honor Jack in the months since his devastating loss, which happened 20 weeks into Chrissy's pregnancy. "We talk about him every day. Luna talks about him every day, and that's how we grieve," she shared.

