Also available on the NBC app

Excuse me? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter decided to call her famous dad by his first name, and they were not prepared! Little Luna caught her parents by surprise this week when playing with the new family pup, Petey. The 3-year-old sweetly offered John a chance to hold their furry friend, but the conversation took a sudden turn when she addressed the singer in a brand-new way.

Appearing: