Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are putting their memory to the test! The couple completed Access Hollywood’s Couples Uncensored and revealed the funny story of who said say I love you first. “This is a little bit disputed in our relationship because we were both intoxicated when we first said ‘I love you’ but I said it first,” John told Access Hollywood. “I was uttering it and he finished it,” Chrissy noted during a separate interview. Plus, the cookbook author revealed if she would date the Grammy winner in high school.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight