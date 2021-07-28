Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Adopt Basset Hound Puppy After Death Of Their Dog Pippa

CLIP07/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a new furry friend to their family. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old cookbook author revealed that they adopted an adorable basset hound puppy named Pearl. “Pearl has touched down into the legend/Teigen/Stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!! Penny is obsessed with her so it’s been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold. I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can’t wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much. Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!,” she wrote alongside sweet pup photos on her Instagram. The couple’s cute new addition comes after the recent death of their beloved French bulldog Pippa.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, entertainment news
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.