Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a new furry friend to their family. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old cookbook author revealed that they adopted an adorable basset hound puppy named Pearl. “Pearl has touched down into the legend/Teigen/Stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!! Penny is obsessed with her so it’s been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold. I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can’t wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much. Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!,” she wrote alongside sweet pup photos on her Instagram. The couple’s cute new addition comes after the recent death of their beloved French bulldog Pippa.

Appearing: