Chrissy Teigen still gets starstruck over Beyoncé! The pregnant star has met Queen Bey before, but told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that when she saw the music icon at the Grammys this month she actually bowed down and called her "my Queen." Watch Chrissy hilariously explain why she doesn't quite have the same reaction when it comes to her husband John Legend!

