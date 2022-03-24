Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Metz joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about the final season of "This Is Us" and revealed that she might be related to Mark Wahlberg! Chrissy said, "My grandmother told me that we were third cousins. I need to know if anybody can figure this out because wouldn't that be rad?... I want to know desperately." Don't we all! You can watch "This Is Us" Tuesday nights at 9pm on NBC.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 8 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution