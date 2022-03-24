Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Chrissy Metz Reveals She Might Be Related To Mark Wahlberg: 'Wouldn't That Be Rad'

CLIP03/24/22
Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Metz joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about the final season of "This Is Us" and revealed that she might be related to Mark Wahlberg! Chrissy said, "My grandmother told me that we were third cousins. I need to know if anybody can figure this out because wouldn't that be rad?... I want to know desperately." Don't we all! You can watch "This Is Us" Tuesday nights at 9pm on NBC.

Appearing:
Tags: chrissy metz, Mark Wahlberg, this is us, cousin, Related, grandmother
S2022 E08 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.