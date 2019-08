Also available on the NBC app

Chrissy Metz is thrilled for her co-stars! The "This Is Us" star sat down exclusively with Access following the 2019 Emmy nominations to gush about Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan's "overdue" acting nods for NBC's hit family drama. "For Mandy and Chris particularly to be nominated, I did get emotional, I'm really excited and proud," Chrissy said. "Proud seems silly, but I'm really proud and it's really overdue."

