Access Hollywood caught up with Chrissy Metz ahead of the season 5 finale of “This is Us.” The actress revealed that the cast knows how the NBC hit show will end. “It’s going to be really beautiful,” she said. “I think that people will feel very fulfilled, which I think is really important.” Chrissy also shared that she thinks she will be the most emotional when they wrap for the final time after season 6. “I hate to be that girl, but I don’t hate to be that girl ‘cause I really do wear my heart on my sleeve,” she said.

