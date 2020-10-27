Main Content

Chrissy Metz Gushes About New Boyfriend: 'Only I Could Find Love In Quarantine'

CLIP10/27/20
Chrissy Metz joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on “Access Daily” to chat about the highly anticipated upcoming season of “This Is Us.” The actress also gushed about her new boyfriend Bradley Collins who she began dating during quarantine. “We actually met in Nashville and we have all the same friends and he knows all the same songwriters that I’ve worked with and he was in music publishing for many many years. I’m like guys, how come no one told me about Bradley before? We were in the same rooms together. What’s the problem? Only I could find love in quarantine, so I feel very lucky, very very lucky.” “This Is Us” airs Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tags: Access, chrissy metz, this is us, relationship, dating, TV, bradley collins
