Also available on the nbc app

Chrissy Metz has her best friend by her side as she practices social distancing! The "This Is Us" actress chatted with Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover about her time staying at home with her close friend of 18 years, Donnie Berry – who joins the interview to share his thoughts on his pal's show! Chrissy also spilled details about the "very beautiful and emotional" finale to her NBC drama's fourth season, which features a very "unexpected" conversation between Kate and Toby. Plus, the "I'm Standing With You" songstress teased her much-anticipated single off her debut album and shared behind-the-scenes details from her star-studded night performing at the 2020 Oscars. Season 4 of "This Is Us" ends March 24 at 9/8c on NBC.

Appearing: