Chrissy Metz visits Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about the Jan. 14 return of "This Is Us" and her memoir "This Is Me." And, legendary songwriter Diane Warren joins Chrissy to talk about the song "I'm Standing With You" from her movie "Breakthrough" and reveals that she didn't have Chrissy in mind when she wrote it, but was ultimately floored by her voice.

