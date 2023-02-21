Main Content

Chrissy Metz And Bradley Collins Jokingly Stalked Each Other Before Dating: 'I Knew Who She Was From 'Entourage''

CLIP02/21/23

Chrissy Metz and boyfriend Bradley Collins joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss their new children's book. The couple met on the dating app Bumble, but Bradley noted that he knew who Chrissy was before they matched. Bradley said, "I knew who she was from 'Entourage.' So I saw her on 'Entourage' and I made a mental note... and then I saw her on my phone and I was like 'Well this is the chance.'" "When I Talk To God, I Talk About You" is available now where books are sold.

