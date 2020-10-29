Main Content

Chrishell Stause Was Almost 'The Bachelorette' Over A Decade Ago

CLIP10/28/20

Can you imagine Chrishell Stause handing out roses as "The Bachelorette"? It almost became reality! The "Selling Sunset" star was considered for the hit dating competition more than a decade ago, ABC executive Robert Mills revealed on Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast this week. According to Mills, a casting director recommended Chrishell for "The Bachelorette" and the then-"All My Children" star left a lasting impression on Mills. Despite Chrishell being an apparently perfect fit, Mills said other producers and even Ellen DeGeneres pushed for former "Bachelor" finalist DeAnna Pappas, who ultimately ended up landing the spot for Season 4 in 2008.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, CHRISHELL STAUSE, The Bachelorette, chrishell stause bachelorette, dancing with the stars, chrishell stause dancing with the stars, selling sunset, chrishell stause selling sunset, TV, DWTS, bachelor nation, deanna pappas
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.