Can you imagine Chrishell Stause handing out roses as "The Bachelorette"? It almost became reality! The "Selling Sunset" star was considered for the hit dating competition more than a decade ago, ABC executive Robert Mills revealed on Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast this week. According to Mills, a casting director recommended Chrishell for "The Bachelorette" and the then-"All My Children" star left a lasting impression on Mills. Despite Chrishell being an apparently perfect fit, Mills said other producers and even Ellen DeGeneres pushed for former "Bachelor" finalist DeAnna Pappas, who ultimately ended up landing the spot for Season 4 in 2008.

