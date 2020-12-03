Also available on the nbc app

Chrishell Stause is getting cozy with a new man! The "Selling Sunset" star seemingly confirmed her romance with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Keo Motsepe as the two shared a series of PDA-filled photos and videos on Instagram. The South African dancer nuzzled Stause's hair in one cuddly snap that he simply captioned with a red heart emoji. In another, he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek! The big reveal follows speculation about the 39-year-old realtor's relationship with Season 29 partner Gleb Savchenko, who announced his divorce in early November 2020.

