Also available on the nbc app

Chrishell Stause has no time for NSFW pics! The "Selling Sunset" star took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she recently had to send an explicit photo to a follower's mother after receiving it in her DMs. "PSA: I don't love opening DM's to unsolicited pics (NO ONE DOES) ... I sent it to a guys mom today," she shared.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution