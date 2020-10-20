Also available on the nbc app

Chrishell Stause is not giving up! The "Selling Sunset" star got candid with Access Hollywood about where she finds her strength to keep going amid the heartbreaking year she has experienced. Chrishell and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Gleb Savchenko, also got candid about performing an emotional contemporary routine that was dedicated to the star's late mother and father, who both died from lung cancer in July 2020 and April 2019. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

