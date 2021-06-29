Main Content

Chrishell Stause Reveals Her 'Selling Sunset' Costars Are Trying To Set Her Up: 'I'm Ready To Have Fun'

Chrishell Stause is single and ready to mingle! The reality star gave an update to Access Hollywood about her love life and revealed that her "Selling Sunset" costars are currently attempting to set her up while filming the hit show, sharing, "I'm ready to have fun ... I am just going to keep an open mind." Chrishell teased the upcoming season of the Netflix show and gushed over meeting Christine Quinn's baby. The "DWTS" alum also got candid about becoming a new homeowner and shared how it has been a super empowering move for her. Plus, Chrishell, who is a paid spokesperson for IHOP, talked about teaming up with the iconic restaurant to help launch their new "We Could All Use a Pancake" campaign.

