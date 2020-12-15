Also available on the nbc app

From dancing in the ballroom to living it up on vacay! Chrishell Stause and her man Keo Motsepe went on vacation with Gleb Savchenko. They were also reportedly joined by Gleb’s rumored new flame Cassie Scerbo, multiple sources told People. Gleb shared several snaps with his “DWTS” pal writing, “2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy.”

