Chrishell Stause might be ready to hand out some roses! The "Selling Sunset" star, who was in talks to star as "The Bachelorette" a few years back, told Access Hollywood that she would be "open" to giving the show a shot. She admitted that she is "single and ready to mingle" and would love to find a guy not on a dating app. Plus, Chrishell got candid about her journey on this season of "Dancing with the Stars" and shared how the competition taught her to be confident in herself. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

